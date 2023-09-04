City officials and the owners of two Webster Groves homes destroyed in the July 2022 flood received word this week that federal officials have approved funding to buy the properties.
The city was notified of the funding on Monday and worked quickly to contact the property owners, Jenny Starkey, director of public affairs and engagement for the city of Webster Groves, confirmed Tuesday.
If accepted, the federal funding will pay for a portion of the two properties — located at 843 N. Forest Ave. and 844 E. Pacific Ave. The city of Webster Groves would pay for the remainder if approved to do so by city council.
Council members, who agreed that funding be set aside in the fiscal year 2024 budget for such a purchase, are expected to discuss next steps at the regular council meeting on Sept. 5.
The two properties were submitted under the Flood Mitigation Assistance program, which is a competitive program funded annually for community-scale flood mitigation projects.
In total, federal officials announced $642 million awarded for such projects nationwide, including $7 million earmarked for the St. Louis region.
Four other flood-damaged homes in Webster Groves remain under FEMA review. Those properties were submitted as part of a separate program known as the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is funded following a federally declared disaster.
If approved, those properties, too, would require formal action by Webster’s city council to be accepted for a buyout. Properties purchased using the federal grant funds would come with stipulations, including requiring that the land be rolled into the city’s greenspace planning as part of ongoing flood mitigation efforts.