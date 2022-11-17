Nearly 20 area parks and recreation departments are participating in the third annual “Feed the Masses” food drive contest. Each department is competing to see which can donate the most food items to local food banks.
Residents are invited to bring non-perishable food items to specified locations. Items can be dropped off through Nov. 30 to the following Webster-Kirkwood Times area locations:
• Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Center, 33 E. Glendale Road
• Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road
• Lodge Des Peres, 1050 Des Peres Road
• Sunset Hills Community Center, 3915 S. Lindbergh Blvd.