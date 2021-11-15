Nearly 20 parks and recreation departments from the St. Louis region are participating in the second annual “Feed the Masses” food drive contest. Each department is competing to see which can donate the most food items to local food banks.
Residents are invited to bring non-perishable food items to specified locations. Participating cities include Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Des Peres and Sunset Hills.
Items can be dropped off through Nov. 30 to the following locations:
• Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Center, 33 E. Glendale Road, for donation to Webster Rock Hill Ministries.
• Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, for donation to Kirk Care.
• Lodge Des Peres, 1050 Des Peres Road, for donation to Circle of Concern.
• Sunset Hills Community Center, 3915 S. Lindbergh Blvd.