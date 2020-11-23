Cities all across the St. Louis area are competing against one another to see who will be crowned the 2020 “Feed The Masses” champion.
This year is the first “Feed The Masses” food drive contest, which encourages locals to donate dry or canned food items to help those in need during the holiday season.
Residents from each participating city are invited to bring donations to their local parks and recreation department offices through Nov. 30.
Participating cities include Arnold, Ballwin, Brentwood, Bridgeton, Chesterfield, Clayton, Crestwood, Des Peres, Ellisville, Eureka, Fenton, Ferguson, Florissant, Kirkwood, Manchester, Maryland Heights, Sunset Hills and Wildwood.
For updated results, follow Ballwin Parks and Recreation on Facebook.