Fees at the Lodge of Des Peres will increase beginning April 1, 2020.
“Revenues have been flat since 2015, and that was the last time we raised fees,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Brian Schaffer.
In 2019, the Lodge changed the structure of admission fees by combining adult, youth and senior rates for residents and non-residents to just a resident rate and a non-resident rate.
“The minimum wage is going to raise every year for the next four years, from $8.60 per hour to $12 an hour, which is a 39 percent increase,” Schaffer said. “We used to make 90 percent of our money back from fees and now it’s 83 percent.”
Daily admission fees will increase $1 for both residents and non-residents. There will be a $1 per hour increase for child care.
A annual membership fee will increase 10%, 15% for a monthly membership. Facility rentals will increase 14% for Lodge meeting rooms, 44% for park shelter rentals, and 10% for athletic field rentals.
“The Lodge is still at the low end of comparable facilities,” Schaffer said.
The new fee structure is expected to generate $194,600 in additional revenue in 2020. Aldermen unanimously approved the increase.