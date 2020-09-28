In the latest development surrounding the Kirkwood School District’s handling of past sexual abuse allegations, a former student has filed a federal lawsuit against the district and one of its former teachers.
The lawsuit accuses the Kirkwood School District of violating its requirements under Title IX, alleging the sexual abuse that the student experienced was a failure of the district’s responsibility “to provide an educational environment free from sexual abuse, harassment and discrimination.”
The former student said the sexual abuse and rape by the teacher occurred in 1984 and 1985, both on and off the Kirkwood High School campus, according to the lawsuit, which was filed on Sept. 9, 2020.
The lawsuit estimates that more than two dozen Kirkwood School District employees have been accused of sexually harassing or abusing students in the past 40 years, and further accuses the district of covering it up by failing to report allegations to police and allowing a staff member with a history of complaints to continue teaching. It added that in other instances, the district allowed teachers with complaints to quietly resign.
The suit is seeking a jury trial and legal fees, but many survivors say the goal is much bigger than that — real change when it comes to how the Kirkwood School District handles allegations of sexual abuse.
Allegations of sexual abuse by former teachers and coaches decades ago recently came to light when former students started sharing their stories on a Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook page. The Kirkwood School District’s Human Resources Department also received complaints.
Two police departments are currently investigating at least two former Kirkwood teachers. One taught at Kirkwood High School for several years until resigning in the late 1990s, and the other taught at Kirkwood High School from the mid-1980s into the 2000s. The Times is not identifying those individuals because they have not been charged.
District Hires Firm To Investigate, Survivors Raise Concerns
In response to the allegations that have surfaced, the Kirkwood School District recently hired an independent organization to investigate the school culture and climate related to the reporting and handling of sexual abuse allegations in the past.
At the end of August, the district hired
Encompass Resolution, LLC, to conduct the investigation. Its findings are expected to be complete by the end of December.
The goals of the investigation are to identify and investigate whether there have been previously unreported incidents or failures to take prompt and appropriate action in response to complaints; whether students, staff and parents have confidence in reporting such incidents and know to whom and how they may do so; and whether there has been appropriate follow-up in terms of consequences and supports when complaints are substantiated. The agency will then identify, conduct training on and help implement strategies to promote a positive school climate and culture.
Some, however, are already raising concerns about the Kansas City-based firm.
Katie Pappageorge, whose story of sexual abuse by a former Kirkwood High School teacher sparked several others to share their stories, thanked the school board for opening the investigation, but said she has concerns about Encompass Resolution.
“I’m concerned about the transparency of this investigation and who stands to benefit from it,” she said. “I don’t think that survivors or families considering legal action against the district can be assured, at this point, that information they share with the investigating firm will not be used against them. The firm’s client is the Kirkwood School District, not the survivors or the wider community, and that affects their independence.”
Pappageorge also said it seems unlikely that information about identified perpetrators, especially any who are currently employed by the district, will be released.
“I want to know whether the Kirkwood School District will truly support those abused to come forward and act in the survivors’ interest once they do,” she said. “I don’t see any indication that they are doing this yet.”
When Kirkwood School Board Member Jennifer Pangborn asked how the firm would help protect survivors, Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich noted the agency’s background and history in trauma-informed interviews and sensitivity to victims’ voices.
Action Needed Beyond Investigation
Pappageorge said that while the investigation is a start, the district’s efforts must go further. Several school board members agree.
“I’m hoping that after this (the investigation) is finished, we’ll have an opportunity to do some policy work,” Kirkwood School Board Member Angie Bernardi said.
Ulrich said yes to that.
“That is part of the product that we expect,” he said. “We expect a summary of what the group finds — did we follow our policies and procedures and all applicable laws at the time? If so, then that needs to be noted and demonstrated. If not, then we need to take corrective action in regard to the survivors of those incidents, and in moving forward, take action steps not only with regard to changing our procedures, but also any changes we may need to make in regard to policies.”