Apply For Federal Assistance
United States President Joe Biden on Aug. 8 approved Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration to assist the St. Louis region affected by the record flooding in recent weeks.
The declaration makes two types of Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance programs available — individual assistance and public assistance.
The individual assistance program, which applies to residents of St. Louis County, the city of St. Louis and St. Charles County, allows residents to seek assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, and other qualifying expenses.
Residents who sustained damage or losses due to the flooding between July 25 and July 28 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling FEMA’s toll-free application line at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Individuals are encouraged to document losses, including taking photographs of the damage and keep all receipts. The deadline to apply for assistance for most programs is 60 days from the date of the declaration, which was Aug. 8.
The public assistance program applies to the city of St. Louis and St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties. It allows for local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to apply for federal assistance with repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.
Small Business Damage Reporting For St. Louis County
The St. Louis County Police Office of Emergency Management is now functioning as the repository for small business damage reporting. Small business owners can submit their report directly by emailing eocgeneral@stlouiscountymo.gov. The following information should be included: business name, business address, contact information to include email, description of damage and estimate if available.
Once compiled, this information will be forwarded to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency for review.
Individual homeowners can continue and are encouraged to submit their damage reports by filling out the 2-1-1 United Way Disaster Intake Form at 211helps.org.