I recently moved back to Webster Groves after being away for 13 years. One of the things I have been doing to reconnect with my hometown is keeping up with what has changed since I left.
I was happy to learn that Webster has created a sustainability plan called “Forever Webster Groves.” The plan is a great start toward creating action and policy that will help Webster Groves “meet the needs of the present without sacrificing the needs of the future.”
One of the identified focus areas of the plan is our built environment, which includes encouraging renewable energy use. This is great timing to begin focusing on this goal, as the federal government is making billions of dollars available to state and local governments to help finance the types of projects that would increase renewable energy use. The fund is called the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, and there will be $27 billion available in the form of low-interest loans. To access these funds, cities will need to apply.
I am asking Mayor Arnold and the Webster Groves City Council to apply for these funds when they become available this summer. I also ask that you express your support for pursuing these funds to them as well. I believe that these funds and projects will allow Webster to pursue our sustainability plan while remaining good stewards of our tax dollars.
I believe that without the type of action supported by the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund and Forever Webster Groves, we will continue to incur expenses from changing and severe weather, which will damage the quality of life we enjoy in our city.
Max Banerjee
Webster Groves