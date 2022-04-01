The Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its “Heart of the Community” awards.
The recipients of the Heart of Gold, Business of the Year, Business Person, Chamber Champion, Citizens of the Year, Community Hero, Lifetime Achievement and Civic Organizations awards will be honored at the chamber’s annual banquet on Friday, April 1.
Heart Of Gold
The Heart of Gold Award goes to Webster Groves resident Jack McGowan.
McGowan is this year’s recipient of the Heart of Gold because of his hard work and dedication to helping others in need as a volunteer for Operation Food Search, which provides emergency food distribution and childhood nutrition educational programs in St. Louis.
From Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, McGowan conducted a food drive he called “Miracle on Summit” by collecting food in front of his family’s house on Summit Avenue. He began in October by decorating their house and front yard with thousands of lights and holiday cheer. On Friday and Saturday evenings, McGowan was in the front yard with his family to greet, offer refreshments and thank donors while entertaining them with his spectacular holiday light show that he programed to be choreographed and synchronized with music.
People from all over the area drove by daily to see the lights and drop off food or monetary donations. The drive collected 2,723 pounds of food valued at $4,589, plus $7,500 in monetary donations for a total contribution value of $12,089 for Operation Food Search.
Citizens Of The Year - Webster Groves
Dave Buck has been named Citizen of the Year in Webster Groves for his relentless messages and activities focused on inspiring the city to be a more unified, peaceful, creative and positive community.
Buck attends city council meetings and Webster Groves school board meetings and provides input at almost every opportunity. His messages are respectful, focused on providing inspiration for “doing better” and being creative, and offer frequent snippets of humor.
“But Dave Buck is about more than talk, as he has a record of activities that bring the community together. These activities are organized and implemented by Dave and not by a committee of people or a big budget that comes from some pot of funding. They are just Dave doing good,” Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch said.
Several years ago, Buck fostered the idea that the best place to bring people together was at the dining room table sharing a meal. He began a program of encouraging people to reach out to a person/family of a color different from their own and invite them to their home for a meal.
He has also organized concerts on World Peace Day that have brought hundreds of people to the Garden Café to listen to a variety of talented musicians over the years. He also started the Webster on Wheels community bike event that’s held each spring.
“Buck’s latest endeavor has been Porchfest, another annual event without funding and a committee — just Dave,” Welch said.
For the last two falls, this outdoor event of musicians playing on the front porch of homes in the community provided a respite from the confines of the pandemic in a healthy way. It also gave some of Webster’s hometown musicians an opportunity to shine.
“Dave is a humble guy who doesn’t seek the limelight, but let’s recognize him for all he has and continues to do to make Webster Groves a better place to live and play,” Welch said.
Shrewsbury
Caitlin Reynolds has been selected as Shrewsbury’s Citizen of the Year because of her hard work and dedication to promoting the city and organizing the popular and beloved Shrewsbury Nights food truck events in the spring.
“Today, Shrewsbury recognizes one of its own, Caitlin Reynolds, as its 2021 Citizen of the Year and a prime example of what it means to be a true ‘community citizen’ and to maintain commitment and dedication to your beloved community,” Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini said.
Rock Hill
Tracey Mack has been chosen as Rock Hill’s Citizen of the Year for his many years serving as the heart of the Rock Hill Day Camp.
As a sixth grade teacher with the Webster Groves School District, Mack has given his summers to Rock Hill, serving as the camp director for over 10 years.
“For six weeks every year, Mr. Mack could be found wearing unique hats, helping campers with art projects and challenging campers to a race across the parking lot,” Rock Hill Mayor Ed Mahan said. “He was also a devoted supervisor who took time to coach the staff to be better counselors and better people at the end of the summer. Mr. Mack hung up his camp director hat at the conclusion of summer camp 2020 and is very much missed, but his impact on campers and staff is sure to be lasting.”
Lifetime Achievement Award
The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch.
Elected to the Webster Groves City Council in 1994, Welch was elected mayor in 1998 and re-elected five additional terms since, which amounts to over 30 years of public service. She currently serves as the council liaison to the Arts Commission and the Police Community Engagement Board, but has served as liaison to several different boards and commissions throughout her tenure.
Welch has worked with various city boards and commissions to establish the Senior Roundtable to provide seniors with services and information, promote healthy tree and plant practices, encourage economic growth, provide and promote public art, foster environmental programs and facilities, and much more.
“Gerry has had a hand in so many enhancements to the City of Webster Groves, it is evident wherever you look,” said Rebecca Now, executive director for the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce. “From the Backflip sculpture between Nerinx Hall and Cyrano’s to the Barbre Park sculpture, the city is more beautiful because of the collaboration she spearheaded.”
Now added that Welch’s efforts with the Novus development turned an eyesore of railroad yards into an office building with thriving local retailers and restaurants, and that she fought in Jefferson City against a scheme to deprive Webster of sales tax revenues.
“She has been a champion of Webster Groves locally, regionally and statewide, working to ensure that our community is strong and our future is secure,” Now said. “She has left her mark on the city and future citizens will benefit.”
Community Hero Award
The Community Hero Award, new this year, goes to Meagan Lozano, the school nurse at Clark Elementary School in the Webster Groves School District.
On Feb. 7, Lozano responded to a teacher’s call for help that a student had fallen down in the hallway. Upon arrival, she found the 7-year-old child to be unresponsive with no signs of life. Lozano immediately told someone to call 9-1-1 and Principal Joe Hays to get the nearby AED machine, and she then began performing CPR on the child.
Within three-and-a-half minutes of the child collapsing, a shock was initiated by the AED and the child became responsive again. The chance of survival drops by 10% every 60 seconds that pass without use of an AED, so every second counts.
“Nurse Meagan, along with the help of Principal Dr. Joe Hays, saved this child’s life,” said Rachel Huertas, head nurse for the Webster Groves School District. “Their knowledge, expertise and quick thinking gave these parents their child back, and we could not be more grateful for them.”
Business Person Of The Year
The recipient of the Business Person of the Year award is veterinarian Dr. Mark Lux of Mackenzie Pointe Animal Hospital in Shrewsbury.
Lux has been a local hub for best practices in animal and pet care for families throughout the region since 1991. While providing the entire range of veterinary services from preventive care to laboratory services and surgeries, Lux is a pet lover himself and offers his clients empathy and support when facing tough care decisions. He also promotes veterinary professional and educational development in the St. Louis area.
Business Of The Year
The award for Outstanding Business goes to Tiny Little Monster. For nearly a decade, Sloan Coleman and Jenny Rearick have been at the helm of this hidden, but “ferociously independent, custom print shop” located on Murdoch Avenue in Shrewsbury.
When the pandemic emerged, the Tiny Little Monster team pulled together a program conceived by Coleman called “Here for Good” in which a portion of the purchase price of T-shirts with that slogan went directly to support businesses that were struggling in the pandemic. The business community rallied around the program, purchasing “Here for Good” shirts that resulted in over $70,000 in funds to support struggling businesses.
“More than anything, Tiny Little Monster exhibits unwavering commitment to fostering a spirit of community that ultimately guarantees the survival, health and well-being of our larger community,” said Valery Welch, who serves as the director of finance for the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Champion
This year’s Chamber Champion is Valery Welch, who received several separate nominations for the award.
Welch, who serves as the director of finance for the chamber, is a tireless, enthusiastic advocate and leader in many chamber activities. During 2021, she created and lead virtual meetings to be integrated with the chamber’s in-person events, creating hybrid gatherings. She was a presence at the golf event, creating a sensation with a Bloody Mary/Margarita bar. She has volunteered at Santas on the Loose, Coffee and Connections, and many other chamber events.
“Everywhere she goes for a business gathering or for a community event, she promotes membership in the chamber,” said Rebecca Now, executive director for the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce. “Valery is the best cheerleader any organization, neighborhood or person could have and has volunteered countless hours to help our chamber grow.”
Civic Organizations Of The Year: The Rotary Club Of Webster Groves — James Carlton
The Rotary Club of Webster Groves has named James Carlton of State Farm Insurance as the Rotarian of the Year.
“On numerous occasions over the years, James has given his time and provided personal and company resources to further Rotary’s service to the community, often when others were not able to do so,” Rotary Club President Gerry Kettenback said, noting Carlton is a past president and board member of the organization. “He works nearly all the community service projects, including Make-a-Difference Day and planting trees, as well as helps with fundraising for scholarships by soliciting donations for the Rotary Trivia Night, coordinating the March Madness bracket and even conducting a fundraising event with great local bands in his back lot.”
The Webster Groves Masonic Lodge — Thomas Oliver Stevenson
The Webster Groves Masonic Lodge has selected Thomas Oliver Stevenson as Mason of the Year.
“His dedication and involvement to the craft has been quite exceptional,” Webster Groves Mason Miles Lansing said. “Whether it’s recording temple board minutes, assisting with charitable events, community involvement, the Webster Groves parade or as an officer in blue lodge or within other appendant bodies within Masonry, Tom is always there to contribute.”
Awards Banquet
All recipients will receive their awards at the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Heart of the Community” awards banquet on Friday, April 1, at the Shrewsbury City Center. The “Heart of the Community Awards” were created by the chamber to recognize outstanding contributions by individuals, businesses and organizations in the communities and cities of Webster Groves, Shrewsbury and Rock Hill.