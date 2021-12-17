Some people get into the holiday spirit more than others, but Alice Sydow is the holiday spirit — and all she wants for Christmas is to share that joy with others.
Dubbing herself the “Spirit of the Seasons,” this Webster Groves resident and former wardrobe stylist and image consultant puts costumes together for each holiday, then takes to riding her bike around the neighborhood. Residents on South Gore, West Swon and Lockwood avenues have likely already seen Sydow sporting festive attire as she rides by on her three-wheel bike.
Since starting the tradition in October of 2020, Sydow has dressed as the “Cosmic Witch of Webster” for Halloween, “Infinite Love” for Valentine’s Day and “Lady Liberty” on the Fourth of July for her neighborhood rides. She creates costumes for each holiday, and this season she’s “Christmas Spirit.”
Decked out in bright, bold costumes, Sydow is easy to spot. She hopes people will wave when they see her, and more importantly, she hopes to make them smile.
“It’s an opportunity to bring joy to others,” said Sydow, 46.
Sydow’s joy is contagious.
“People wave to her as she rides by, and she is as free and generous with her time as she is with her spirit,” said South Gore Avenue resident Halli Bronner, who has known Sydow since college. “She will often stop to talk to folks, embracing the moment by spreading her positive energy.”
That joy and positivity comes from a place of having known great struggle. Sydow was diagnosed with Multiple sclerois in 2007 at the age of 31, after losing feeling and all bodily function from the waist down for eight months.
After a complete recovery, Sydow decided to leave her job with Maritz Travel to start her own business as an image consultant and wardrobe stylist. Business was going well, but her life came to a screeching halt again in 2014 after experiencing a negative reaction to one of her medications for MS.
“I walked into the hospital fully mobile and walked out with a cane,” Sydow said, noting she then became bedridden.
Unable to work, she lost her home and was forced to file for bankruptcy. Originally from Oakville, Sydow decided to move back home, and specifically to Webster Groves, to be close to her mom in October of 2019. Her health issues were magnified when she was involved in an accident that totaled her car just 11 days after moving back to Webster.
“I remember being in my apartment in Webster Groves, devastated,” she recalled. “There were boxes everywhere. I was unable to go through and unpack them because I could hardly walk. I was in total despair.”
Not knowing what else to do, Sydow reached out to the community. She posted a video asking for help in the “Webster Groves Community Buy Nothing Group” on Facebook, asking if anyone could come to her apartment and help. To this day, she’s overwhelmed by the response.
“People just started showing up,” she said. “People knocked on my door with donations for organizing things, helped me unpack and clear boxes, showed up with hammers and nails, and even helped me hang art on my walls. I couldn’t believe all of the love and support I was given and how the community opened their hearts to me.”
Those same people have since helped source and supplement Sydow’s costumes with accessories of their own.
“People in this community are just so wonderful,” she said.
“You’ve Got To Find Your Spark”
After settling into her apartment with help from the community, Sydow focused on rehabilitating her body from the accident. Once an avid cyclist, she learned of a nonprofit called AMBUCS, which helps people with mobility and independence by providing adaptive bicycles and tricycles to those with physical and/or developmental challenges.
Sydow was thrilled to learn AMBUCS was gifting her with an Amtryke, and Bronner offered to store it at her family’s home on South Gore given Sydow’s space limitations at her nearby apartment.
“Being able to bike again was extremely healing for me and opened up my freedom again. It got me out of my house and helped me rehabilitate,” Sydow said, noting she now manages her MS without any pharmaceutical drugs and a focus on diet and lifestyle changes.
Combining her love of costumes with riding her bike helps Sydow not only live, but thrive, with MS.
“This is how I empower myself,” she said. “I use clothing and costumes as a tool of empowerment, as using my creativity helps keep me in the flow of fun. I love costumes, and I feel better when I focus on the joy and gratitude.”
Sydow also hopes to inspire others.
“Whatever you’re dealing with, it’s about how you empower yourself,” she said. “For me, it’s costumes and dressing up because that’s where my passion lies. For someone else, it might be gardening. It’s wherever your passion lies — you have to find your spark.”
Bronner said Sydow’s spark helps encourage others.
“When she began biking, it was challenging for her physically,” Bronner said. “It has been inspiring to see her push herself to grow in strength and determination. Her attitude and spirit are contagious.”
Forever grateful for the love and support those in the community have shown her, Sydow’s festive attire and bike rides are her way of trying to show appreciation.
“I want to give back to the community that has provided me with so much support,” she said. “I bike, people wave. I just try to be in joy. I try to be in joy and share it with others,” she said.
Sydow will be riding her bike in her “Christmas Spirit” costume at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Dec. 21 and 28, and Fridays, Dec. 24 and 31, weather permitting. Her route will include South Gore and West Swon avenues, and parts of Lockwood Avenue.
Those who are interested in following Sydow’s journey can follow her on Instagram and TikTok @empoweredalice. Anyone interested in donating costumes she can wear while riding her bike can reach out to her via social media.