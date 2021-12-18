Kurt and Brenda Warner may live in Arizona now, but they still consider St. Louis their second home and will always be part of the local fabric.
“St. Louis immediately embraced us,” Brenda Warner said about their arrival 20-some years ago.
After all, Kurt Warner cemented his football legacy here while the couple remain involved in local charity efforts such as the Warners’ Winter Warm-Up coat drive. In 1999, Kurt Warner was the backup quarterback who replaced an injured Trent Green and led the St. Louis Rams from worst to first (13-3), culminating in a 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV victory over the Tennessee Titans.
“It was an exciting time,” Brenda Warner said.
Their story is now a film, “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” which premiered locally at the St. Louis International Film Festival on Nov. 8 and opens nationwide on Christmas Day. The movie turns the Warners’ made-for-Hollywood true story into an inspiring account of Kurt Warner’s rise from undrafted player to NFL Hall of Famer and two-time MVP. It also depicts the couple’s love story and the struggles they faced.
The couple is pleased with the screenplay adaptation of Kurt Warner’s autobiography, “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the Miracle Season,” which was published in 2000. The pair served as executive producers and were on the set during the filmmaking process.
“We had a lot of input on the script,” Kurt Warner said when the couple was in St. Louis in early November to promote the film. “We’ve been working on this for a decade now. They had the vision from day one. Being on the set was a great collaboration. We really feel grateful to have been involved.
“We really liked it (the movie),” he added, noting that some scenes were inevitably cut and some parts were compressed for storytelling purposes. “Not every scene in the movie is true. They took creative license, but it’s based on the true story. We were really happy they have the essence of our story.”
Although the Warners did not want to be part of the casting process, Kurt Warner said they met with the film’s stars, Zachary Levi and Oscar winner Anna Paquin, before the filming began and quickly bonded. They have stayed close, and each communicates with their fictional counterparts through FaceTime and texting.
“They made it believable,” Kurt Warner said of the pair that played the couple on screen. “They wanted to get it right. They really took care about telling our story.”
Kurt Warner said he’s particularly pleased about the film’s portrayal of their son, Zachary, who was injured in a shaking incident as an infant, which Brenda Warner’s ex-husband admitted to, and is legally blind.
“It’s his story too, and I think he will make an impact by sharing his story,” Kurt Warner said, noting Zach Warner is played by newcomer Hayden Zaller in the film.
Although the movie opens nationwide on Dec. 25, St. Louisans will have access to screenings on Dec. 17-18, and tickets are now on sale. Marcus Wehrenberg Des Peres 14 Cine is among the theatres showing the movie early.
Warners’ Winter Warm-Up & Charity Work
Dedicated to touching lives and paying it forward, the Warners are grateful for the opportunity to give back. Their annual two-week Warners’ Winter Warm-Up coat drive, which was held Oct. 24 through Nov. 6 this year, began prior to a Rams game in St. Louis 20 years ago. After the Warners left St. Louis in 2004, it grew into an annual regional event from St. Charles to St. Clair County through their First Things First Foundation and Operation Food Search.
“Every coat is given away. The need is great. We’ll keep coming back,” Brenda Warner said.
Since 2001, their Warners’ Winter Warm-Up charity drive has collected more than 270,000 coats, which are distributed through 68 social service agencies in the bi-state region.
“You never do anything by yourself. We needed an opportunity and people gave it to us,” Kurt Warner said. “We really try to do things we believe in, and we connected in St. Louis. They are part of who we are, and we wanted to help. It’s fun to be part of changing lives, just like people helped us.”
Area drop off points included the Chick-Fil-a in Des Peres, local Lion’s Choice restaurants, FedEx Office locations and others. The Glendale Police Department has also served as one of the drop off points for coats over the years.
“Each year we have participated, the residents of Glendale are very generous and donate hundreds of coats,” Glendale Police Chief Bob Catlett said. “This year, and in year’s past, we have delivered 8-10 large (55-gallon) bags filled with clothes.”
The Warners’ charity, established in 2001, sponsors programs such as trips to Disney World for ill children, building recreation centers in children’s hospitals, rewarding single parents as they achieve the dream of home ownership and other projects centered on faith and family first in St. Louis, Phoenix and their home state of Iowa.
Kyle Eversgerd, who was the St. Louis Rams’ director of external football affairs, started the Rams Legends Community about 10 years ago, which is the organization’s alumni player program. He’s worked with both Kurt and Brenda Warner on various projects over the years.
“I can honestly say that they are two of the kindest, genuine human beings and will always be supportive of the St. Louis region through their charitable efforts,” he said.
After moving to California and working with the Los Angeles Rams, Eversgerd said he continued to get calls and text messages asking where people could drop off coats for Warners’ Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis.
“That’s a great example of their legacy and continued impact here,” Eversgerd said. “During the football season, Kurt’s schedule is very demanding. However, he doesn’t let the travel and media keep he and Brenda from continuing to support their causes.
“At one point, I was on a committee for one of their annual charity dinners in St. Louis,” he continued. “What I thought was very cool is that they include people from the region to help coordinate events and efforts. They aren’t the type of influential people who just show up, smile and shake hands,” Eversgerd said of the Warners. “They genuinely care about the people they impact and engage with others to see how they can do more.”