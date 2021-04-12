Check out Feature Fridays at The National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, for a closer look at the museum’s collection of transportation vehicles.
Meet the presenter at 10:30 a.m. for a 30-minute talk about one of the museum’s treasures. Presentations include:
• May 7 — The Boston & Providence: Built in 1833, learn more about the oldest original American Railway passenger coach.
• May 14 — The Aerotrain: It’s a restoration in progress! The Aerotrain is a sleek, futuristic high-concept passenger train featured in “The Wall Street Journal,” July 2020.
• May 21 — The Daniel Nason: Find out some fun facts about the oldest steam locomotive in the museum’s collection.
• Sept. 3 — The Barretts Tunnel: The Barretts Tunnel is one of the first tunnels built west of the Mississippi River and is listed on the National Registry of Historic Locations.
• Sept. 10 — The Waterworks #10 Trolley: Learn about this historic trolley which first started transporting passengers in 1914.
• Sept. 17 — The H.T. Pott Towboat and the C-47 A/Douglas DC-3 Aircraft: Why is “Gooney Bird” the nickname of the WWII C-47 A/Douglas airplane? What are invasion stripes? Learn all this and more.
• Sept. 24 — The Chrysler Turbine Car: Yes, Jay Leno did try to buy this car from the museum. Find out why!
Regular admission applies. No reservations required.