The Missouri State Historic Preservation Office recently announced that Father Dickson Cemetery has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The historic Black cemetery, a relic from the time cemeteries were segregated, tells the story of African Americans throughout St. Louis.
The 12-acre cemetery, located near the Sappington House Museum in Crestwood, was saved from complete abandonment by the Friends of Father Dickson Cemetery, under the leadership of Ernest Jordan, beginning in 1988. The organization, with support from churches, schools, companies and volunteer groups, has worked to transform the grounds. What once was plagued by overgrown vegetation, vandalism, and gravestone theft has become the peaceful resting place with a park-like setting it is known for today.
Jordan and a small group of volunteers have been responsible for its maintenance and upkeep in recent years. The cemetery receives no financial support from St. Louis County, the State of Missouri, or the federal government.
Among the 12,000 burials in the cemetery are leaders of the Underground Railroad, victims of lynchings, formerly enslaved people, those who migrated north after the Civil War, and many veterans.
Moses Dickson, the cemetery’s namesake, born in 1824, was a prolific abolitionist, organizing slave uprisings and providing aid on the Underground Railroad. His burial was the first on-site in 1903. Also in the cemetery is James Milton Turner, who was born into slavery and later became the country’s first African American diplomat educator. Abolitionist Susan Paul Smith Vashon is also buried there.
Jordan hopes to establish an endowment and expand public tours. The designation will make grants and other funding sources more accessible for its continued maintenance and call attention to this piece of St. Louis history.