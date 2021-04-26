A Glendale man was arrested on Friday, April 16, for assaulting his non-verbal autistic son at their home on North Sappington Road.
Thomas Schiller, 57, has since been charged with one felony count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault stemming from the April 15 incident in which he became enraged at his 18-year-old son. His bond is set at $75,000.
According to charging documents from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Glendale Police Department reports, Schiller became angry when his son, who has severe autism and is non-verbal, threw part of his dinner onto the floor. Schiller grabbed his son by the back of his head, dragged him down and forced him to eat pasta off the floor, including pasta Schiller had poured from the garbage can, according to the police report.
When Schiller’s wife attempted to intervene, Schiller pushed her against the refrigerator. Schiller’s wife then called her sister and her other children — who were with their aunt — and asked them to call police.
When police arrived at the home, officers observed Schiller’s son had red marks and scratches on his neck, shoulder, leg and foot. They also listened to recordings made by Schiller’s other children via phone documenting the abuse.
Schiller told police that he “lost it” regarding his son’s food waste and admitted to the abuse.
Schiller’s wife said his son was “terrified” of his father, and that Schiller is “punitive, owns firearms and has a history of verbal, physical and emotional abuse.” His wife and other children also told police of previous incidents of Schiller’s abuse toward them, as well as an incident when Schiller tried to choke his autistic son.
Schiller did not directly admit to prior abuse, but when police asked if he had done this before, he said “possibly.” Schiller’s wife is now seeking an order of protection.