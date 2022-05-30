Webster Groves School District and its community is losing a legend. Diane Stromberg, longtime Family and Consumer Science Department chair at Webster Groves High School, is retiring this year. What a magnificent career she has had.
For years she ran the remarkable community preschool, housed right in the high school. The program has afforded countless high school students the opportunity to partake in structured, monitored student teaching and has resulted in many of them becoming career educators.
Her extraordinary preschool has been humming along with little fanfare and minimal resources all these years, offering generations of preschool children a traditional, challenging, vibrant, flexible program, and at rock-bottom prices. Let us hope this treasured preschool program will continue without her.
Farewell, and best wishes, Ms. Stromberg! You’ve been an inspiration to many.
Kim Mumm
Webster Groves