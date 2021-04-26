I am sad to hear of the closing of James Durbin Jewelry Design. I wanted to express my appreciation of the Durbins — Jim and wife Martha — both as storeowners and members of the Kirkwood community.
They employed a talented jewelry designer, Roger Rimmel, who made several unique pieces for me as well as representing other artisans. And while the Durbins are known for their business acumen, it is also their support of Kirkwood that stands out.
My husband was the cross country coach for their son J.L. when he attended Kirkwood High School. Ever since that time, Jim would donate a dozen or more Nalgene water bottles (bought locally at The Alpine Shop) for the team every season. Without fanfare, the bottles would show up on our doorstep regular as clockwork. We thank him for the many years of helping the cross country team.
We will miss Jim and Martha, but wish them well and thank them for years of supporting our community.
Ruth Baldwin
Kirkwood