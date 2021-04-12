After several years of deterioration, it came time for our large oak in the front yard to be removed. Large branches had fallen in the recent past, blocking our street, and in another instance one rainy night, crushed and totaled our daughter’s car in the driveway.
The tree was close enough to the street to qualify for the city to take responsibility for the removal. The large, orange trucks showed up in
early March and the work commenced. Three fit gentlemen approached the massive tree, armed with machines, saws, ropes and other devices.
The “Tree Amigos” planned their attack and executed it like a seasoned tree-dwelling surgeon, attaching ropes, cutting large limbs, gently lowering to the ground and disarming the dangerous tree. They showed great teamwork and expertise.
The task took several days and as each day closed, they groomed and cleaned the yard and street. The job was completed without incident and to perfection. Fantastic job to the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department and the “Tree Amigos.”
Ronald Keefe
Webster Groves