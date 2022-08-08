This in response to the July 22 Mailbag letter titled, “Those Radicals Who Live Right Around The Corner.” We are so polarized and ready to lash out without regard to other points of view. The pendulum swings far right, then to the other side, with very little middle ground remaining. Reading this letter reveals that if you don’t agree with the writer then you’re a radical and just evil, with no room for debate, solutions or compromise.
What I also gather from this letter is that the radical who wrote it would be well served to look in the mirror. It seems the writer is more about subduing alternative viewpoints and fanning the flames of a polarized nation, and apparently, any neighbors close by.
Ronald Keefe
Webster Groves