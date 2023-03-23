Thompson, Fancine “Fanci” (nee Meyer), passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Fanci was a colorful and vibrant soul who charmed all that had the pleasure to know her. She delighted in her family, the music of Chopin, and in exploring and enjoying travel and the arts with her beloved husband.
Fanci is preceded in death by the love of her life, Deane Thompson, who passed away Sept. 30, 2021.
Fanci is survived by her son, Darryl and his wife Jennifer and their children, Jonah and Linnea; son, Randy and his daughter, Danielle; son, Cory and his wife, Diane; her brother, Brian and his wife, Judy and family; and her step-daughter Suzanne, her husband Kevin, and their three children, Connor, Zachary and Sydney.
In lieu of gifts, Fancine’s family requests that you give generously to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, March 22, at United Hebrew Congregation.