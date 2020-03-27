Life certainly looks different than it did a week ago, doesn’t it?
Not only that, but the “new normal” looks a little different for everyone.
Shelter in place orders have forced everyone who doesn’t work for an “essential” business — grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and others — to stay at home. Coupled with the closure of St. Louis schools, that means many parents are trying to balance work responsibilities from home while helping their kids with school alongside the virtual instruction districts are rolling out.
Here’s what that looks like for a few families in Webster Groves — and how those families are coping.
The Gibsons
Maureen Gibson has spent the past two weeks figuring out how to work her two part-time jobs from home and transform the family’s living space into an office and a “classroom” for her three children while husband Kevin works long hours at a food retailer.
Gibson said while she’s fortunate to be able to work her two part-time jobs remotely — one as a health and wellness coach and the other as an adjunct faculty member at a local university — it hasn’t come without challenges. In addition to learning how to teach her college class online, she’s set up a makeshift studio where she can do virtual training sessions, and she’s doing lots of teleconferencing and Zoom meetings.
“I’ve spent a lot of time at my computer this week, and will be doing a lot more of that,” she said.
All of this while also trying to give the couple’s three children — Norah, 7, Lydia, 10, and Madeline, 12 — what they need, emotionally and academically.
To help with that, the family has rearranged furniture and designated specific areas in the house for school within a “classroom.” The Gibsons — along with every other family of school-age children in the Webster Groves School District — are now into the first few days of this new learning.
“For now, I’m just asking them to log into their school accounts, read messages from their teachers and complete any tasks that are assigned, but there isn’t much to be done yet,” Gibson said. “School work officially starts on Friday, March 27. I know the teachers are working hard behind the scenes and my girls are ready to get back to learning. We are all craving some sort of normalcy and for them, that is school/education.”
She’s also having the girls play educationally-focused games or watch documentaries about subjects that interest them on YouTube, Hulu and Disney+ so they can get into more of a learning mindset. The girls are also keeping up with some of their after-school activities like piano lessons, but of course those are virtual now, too.
Gibson said while trying to keep up her children’s academics is important, she’s most concerned with their emotional well-being.
“School is still very important, but my priority right now is keeping them emotionally safe,” she said. “It’s really hard — you’re trying to keep them calm when there is no calm. It’s hard to know what to say because there’s no certainty from day to day. As adults it can be scary even for the best of us, and we don’t have the answers either.”
Gibson said she and her husband have had age-appropriate conversations with each of their children.
“I don’t want to make them afraid, but I want to make sure they know the rules,” she said.
The main “rule” right now is simply to stay home.
“I’ve told them we have to stay at home to protect our community. Mr. Rogers reminds us to ‘look for the helpers’ and be the helpers, so one of the ways we can do that is by staying home, checking in on our family members virtually and ... to stop fighting with your sisters,” she said with a chuckle at the latter.
But that’s a legitimate request considering everyone is at home together when that isn’t normally the case. When being inside gets to be too much — for parents and kids alike — the best remedy is to take things outside.
“The other day there was a break in the rain, so we took our dog down to the park and the girls ran around the tennis courts,” Gibson said. “It started raining, but we didn’t care. They ran in puddles and got disgustingly muddy, but it was just what we needed at that moment.”
And those moments mean so much.
“There are moments where I am not OK, but I’m just trying to be kind to myself and my children,” she said. “There’s a cultural, collective grief. Our lives are different and our lives have changed, but even in the midst of mourning and grief, you have to find moments of joy. It’s about trying to find that balance between what we’ve lost and being grateful for what we have going forward.”
The Godwins
Like the Gibsons, the Godwin family of Webster Groves also knows the importance of getting outdoors.
“Being outside helps change your outlook,” said Meghan Godwin. She and her husband Scott have two children —Nora, 5, and John, 2.
“I told the kids I don’t care if it’s raining or how cold it is, we’re going outside at least once a day, and I try to get out at least once a day by myself, too,” she continued. “We’re very fortunate to have Blackburn Park right in our backyard, so we’ve been going there every day.”
The neighborhood is also coming together to help keep everyone’s spirits up. For a little St. Patrick’s Day fun, several people posted shamrocks on their windows or outside their homes for children to walk around and count. Kids have also taken to drawing positive sidewalk chalk messages in each other’s driveways.
“Our neighborhood has been doing some cute things, which I think really helps the kids,” Godwin said.
A former CPA who now works in policy administration, Godwin isn’t accustomed to working from home, which is proving a challenge with two young children.
“I’m not a stay-at-home mom, so it’s hard,” she said. “The kids still need my help for everything and they see me at home and think it’s playtime. My employer has been extremely flexible and understanding in that I’ll work as much as I can from home, but I’m a mom first.”
The constant back-and-forth between mom duties and work responsibilities isn’t easy. Godwin’s husband, who is a chiropractor, is still treating patients at his office, but tries to come home early on light days to take over on parent duties.
Since both of their children are younger and attend the Walter Ambrose Family Center in Webster Groves, the Godwins don’t have much to worry about in the way of schooling, but there’s still a lot of change to cope with.
“It’s very, very difficult trying to adjust to this new normal,” she said.