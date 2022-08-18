Family and friends of a Kirkwood woman are mourning her loss after an ex-boyfriend and business partner was charged with breaking into her home and killing her last weekend.
Todd Wilbert, 54, of the 4500 block of Sutherland Avenue in St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder and three other felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Gill, 59, at her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane in Kirkwood, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The shooting happened on Aug. 13.
The other charges against Wilbert are first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated. He is being held without bail.
Kirkwood Police Department spokesman Officer Gary Baldridge said police were called to Gill’s home around 10 p.m. for a physical disturbance. Prior to arrival, the dispatch center received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the area near the address, he added.
According to Kirkwood police, Wilbert contacted Gill several times earlier in the day asking for money. Gill, a mother of three and retired math teacher, owned an online linens business called Easy Elegance Gifts. Police report that Wilbert and Gill were business partners who had once dated.
Wilbert arrived at Gill’s home at about 7:30 p.m., then waited on the back patio for her to arrive home. He broke into the house, then shot her twice at about 10:15 p.m., according to the prosecutor’s office. Gill was shot in the cheek and in the back, according to the probable cause statement. She died at her home.
Prior to the shooting, Gill called 911 for help, indicating a man was in her home pointing a gun at her.
“A shot could be heard on the 911 call by the dispatcher,” the probable cause statement said.
A male voice heard in the background was later identified as Wilbert’s by one of Gill’s relatives who knew him.
Two cartridge casings were recovered from the home. Police located Wilbert on the property next door to Gill’s home in an inebriated state, lying on a cement pad with a firearm in reach. During an interview with a detective, Wilbert admitted he had requested money from Gill and then waited for her on the back patio of her home. At the time of his arrest, he asked whether she was alive.
Baldridge said there had been no prior calls to Gill’s residence on Ascot Lane.
Gill’s brother, John Engman of Warson Woods, said Wilbert killed his sister over money. She had been separated from her husband for years and dated Wilbert only briefly, but the two continued to work together. Wilbert had been demanding more money on the day he killed Gill, according to Engman.
Engman said Gill loved music and her family, and enjoyed embroidery, scrapbooking and baking.
"She loved her family and friends tremendously, and would drop everything to lend a hand in any way that she could," Engman said. "She was a natural caretaker. Her thoughtfulness seemed never ending and she expressed her love through her many talents: crafting, arts, cooking and being present."
He said she also loved to travel and see the world. She particularly loved to travel to the North Woods to Eagle River in Wisconsin with her loyal companion and buddy, Chipper, her brother added.
Gill was a member of Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church in Warson Woods, and her faith was a very important aspect in her life, according to Engman.
"Elizabeth was a very spiritual person and lived by the mantra, 'God is good,'" he said. "She lived that goodness in her daily life by lifting people up. She will be greatly missed, but her mantra 'God is good' is a reminder to look for goodness everywhere. She will continue to love us as our guardian angel and will be greatly missed."
A funeral Mass will be held at Ste. Genevieve de Bois, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave. in Warson Woods, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m.
St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell called Gill’s death tragic.
“We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim,” he said. “Our office will do everything in our power to hold this individual (Wilbert) accountable.”