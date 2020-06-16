Local business owner Rachel Sauter, who owns Leopard Boutique locations in Webster Groves, St. Charles and Maplewood, was inside a bakery in Maplewood on Thursday, June 11, when a vehicle struck her mother and two daughters outside.
According to the family's GoFundMe page, the driver was attempting to parallel park and hit the gas instead of the brakes. The force pushed all three victims through the glass pane of a restaurant.
All three were taken to the hospital for serious injuries and lacerations. The older daughter, Mary Sauter, required surgery on her arm and suffered damage to her mouth and teeth.
Donations to cover medical expenses are still being accepted at the family's GoFundMe page.