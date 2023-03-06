Last week, members of Benny Gordon, Jr.’s family visited The Gordon Room at Webster Groves City Hall. Gordon was a resident of North Webster, and a proponent of community change and racial equity.
In 2022, the city of Webster Groves repurposed office space to create an additional small meeting room and changed the names of the existing conference rooms to reflect the community’s history. The Gordon Room, named after Gordon, is on the second floor of city hall.
Gordon was instrumental in taking the city of Webster Groves to court to protest the whites-only rules at the Memorial Pool. Soon after the pool’s opening in 1949, Gordon, along with Frank Witt, Erma Calvin and Evalee Wilkerson, arrived at the pool to go swimming. The four of them, all residents of Webster Groves, were refused admittance to the pool because they were Black.
With the help of Arthur Green, then director of the North Webster YMCA, Gordon and his friends hired attorney Theodore McMillian to file a lawsuit challenging the ban of African Americans from the municipal pool.
While a judge determined that Webster Groves was in violation of the rights of the plaintiffs, rather than admit the residents, the city closed the pool until 1953.
Due to the controversy surrounding the pool, a new mayor and three new council members were elected to office in 1953, and a Board of Freeholders was elected to write a new city charter. The charter increased the number of council members to six, ensuring more representation in the community.
The Webster Groves Municipal Pool then opened to the public for all races in the summer of 1953.
Gordon’s daughter Gianis LalSandhu, nephew Charles Runnels, youngest son Jonathan Keith Gordon and eldest son Benny Gordon III visited Webster Groves City Hall last week to share stories and donate a notary plaque that was posted on Gordon’s door throughout his career.
“He would have been greatly appreciative that his work was not forgotten,” said Benny Gordon III. “His family is grateful for the attention of his contributions.”