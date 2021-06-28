Thursday, July 1
• Memorial Park
6 p.m. Start Time (Registration 5:30 - 6 p.m.)
Pet Parade
Sponsored by Blue Ribbon Grooming
Webster Groves Recreation Complex Gymnasium
Bring out the dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, iguanas, or whatever — if it’s your pet, it qualifies for this long-standing tradition, the Children’s Pet Parade. The parade is open to ages 15 and younger and their pets! (Only wild animals are excluded.) It is designed as a good-natured competition where pets, with some assistance from their owners, compete in a variety of categories. Blue Ribbon Grooming provides the prizes and has the unenviable job of judging this ever-popular event (unenviable only in that all entries are so darn cute). The Pet Parade will be held in the gymnasium at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex. What a wonderful way to stay cool!
NEW THIS YEAR! Register your entry online and avoid the registration line! Set up an account at www.webstergroves.org/parksandreconline, search “Pet Parade” and register at no charge.
Participants may enter a maximum of three categories. Certificates are given to all entrants. Ribbons and prizes will also be awarded to first, second and third places in the following categories: Best Trick, Funniest Looking, Best Costume, Pet/Owner Look-Alike and Best Float.