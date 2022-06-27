Friday, July 1
Memorial Park
Unlimited Ride Wristbands
5 to 11 p.m.
Fairgrounds
Kids and ride enthusiasts of all ages can ride carnival rides to their heart’s content for the price of $25. Purchase wristbands at the ticket booth on the fairgrounds. Bands are good only for the date purchased. Available July 1 and 3.
Pet Parade
6 p.m. Start Time (Registration 5:30 to 6 p.m.)
Sponsored by Blue Ribbon Grooming
Webster Groves Recreation Complex Gymnasium (air conditioned)
Save time and register your entry online in advance! Set up an account at www.webstergroves.org/parksandreconline, search “Pet Parade” and register at no charge.
Then bring out the dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, iguanas or whatever — if it’s your pet, it qualifies for this long-standing tradition, the Children’s Pet Parade, which is open to ages 15 and younger and their pets! (Only wild animals are excluded.) It is designed as a good-natured competition where pets, with some assistance from their owners, compete in a variety of categories.
Blue Ribbon Grooming provides the prizes and has the unenviable job of judging this ever-popular event (unenviable only in that all entries are so darn cute!)
There will be giveaways for participants and spectators, too, compliments of Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank!
Participants may enter a maximum of three categories. Certificates are given to all entrants. Ribbons and prizes will also be awarded to first, second and third places in the following categories:
• Best Trick
• Funniest Looking
• Best Costume
• Pet/Owner Look-Alike
• Best Pet Joke (available to kids with or without a pet)
• Best Float
Family Olympics Pool Party
8:15 to 10:15 p.m.
Webster Groves Aquatic Center
Fee: $5 (kids 3 and under free)
Be part of the Olympic action! There will be “slight” game modifications for the luge, skeleton, bobsled, biathlon, ski jumping and snowboarding events and guess what — you’re already qualified for the finals! There will be an awards ceremony following each event.