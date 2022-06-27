pet parade

This year’s Pet Parade begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The fun event takes place in the gymnasium at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex. | photo by Ursula Ruhl

Friday, July 1

Memorial Park

Unlimited Ride Wristbands

5 to 11 p.m. 

Fairgrounds

Kids and ride enthusiasts of all ages can ride carnival rides to their heart’s content for the price of $25. Purchase wristbands at the ticket booth on the fairgrounds. Bands are good only for the date purchased. Available July 1 and 3.

Pet Parade

6 p.m. Start Time (Registration 5:30 to 6 p.m.)

Sponsored by Blue Ribbon Grooming

Webster Groves Recreation Complex Gymnasium (air conditioned)

Save time and register your entry online in advance! Set up an account at www.webstergroves.org/parksandreconline, search “Pet Parade” and register at no charge.

Then bring out the dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, iguanas or whatever — if it’s your pet, it qualifies for this long-standing tradition, the Children’s Pet Parade, which is open to ages 15 and younger and their pets! (Only wild animals are excluded.) It is designed as a good-natured competition where pets, with some assistance from their owners, compete in a variety of categories. 

Blue Ribbon Grooming provides the prizes and has the unenviable job of judging this ever-popular event (unenviable only in that all entries are so darn cute!) 

There will be giveaways for participants and spectators, too, compliments of Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank!

Participants may enter a maximum of three categories.  Certificates are given to all entrants. Ribbons and prizes will also be awarded to first, second and third places in the following categories:

• Best Trick

• Funniest Looking

• Best Costume

• Pet/Owner Look-Alike

• Best Pet Joke (available to kids with or without a pet)

• Best Float

Family Olympics Pool Party

8:15 to 10:15 p.m.

Webster Groves Aquatic Center

Fee: $5 (kids 3 and under free)

Be part of the Olympic action! There will be “slight” game modifications for the luge, skeleton, bobsled, biathlon, ski jumping and snowboarding events and guess what — you’re already qualified for the finals! There will be an awards ceremony following each event.