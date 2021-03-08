When PGA of America teaching professional Adam Betz left Meadowbrook Country Club more than two years ago, it wasn’t because he didn’t want to continue helping golfers improve their game.
Betz wanted to change what golf practice and training looked like in St. Louis. And now the 2001 Missouri State Champion who played on the Mini-Tour circuit has seen his dream come true with a new state-of-the-art clubhouse and golf performance center at Family Golf and Learning Center in Kirkwood.
Betz, who purchased Family Golf in 2018 and implemented a number of upgrades, is looking to create the area’s premier golf training experience with the opening of a new 12,500-square-foot indoor/outdoor practice area, training complex, clubhouse and golf shop that complement the facility’s existing nine-hole par-three golf course, short-game area and multi-level driving range.
“Being able to offer year-round training options for golfers of all levels is a way to introduce more people to golf, and give back to the game I love,” said Betz. “St. Louis definitely has some great golf courses. I want to help grow the sport in the area by providing the golfing community with a fun and affordable experience that allows people to learn the game, practice their skills and play their best golf in an encouraging and friendly environment.”
In addition to the facility’s nine-hole golf course and outdoor driving range with LED lighting and 30 heated year-round bays, Family Golf and Learning Center now features:
• A 2,500-square-foot indoor practice facility with premium synthetic turf, indoor tee line and a synthetic putting/chipping area.
• Multiple TrackMan golf simulators providing an innovative training, virtual golf and a first-class club fitting experience.
• A fitness facility powered by Elevated Performance and Performance Chiropractic, which provides access to TPI-certified trainers, coaches and programs for personal assessment and golfer development.
• The Back Nine, an indoor lounge, restaurant and bar with a terrace overlooking the outdoor practice area.
• A full-service golf shop offering apparel, clubs, bags and other golf accessories.
• A club repair shop offering club repairs, personalization and gripping options.
“While I’m proud of the new facility and can’t wait for people to have a chance to experience it, I can’t say enough about our incredible line up of seven PGA and LPGA golf professionals who make up our teaching staff and provide group and individual lessons and instruction,” said Betz.
In addition to being the owner of Family Golf, Betz has become one of the area’s top instructors.
“We now have everything in place to assist golfers at any level and help them improve every aspect of their game,” he said.
Betz also is committed to helping develop the next generation of golfers by providing area youth the opportunity to discover and learn the game through Family Golf’s junior golf programs, including junior leagues, camps, clinics and tournaments for children ages 6-16.
A Growth In Golf
While COVID-19 has adversely affected a number of sports and industries, golf has actually seen growth following an initial dip due to state-mandated course closures during the first months of last year.
According to the National Golf Foundation, total rounds of golf were up 21% over the summer and retail sales of golf equipment were up 32% (year over year). Golf industry analysts are predicting the number of junior golfers could grow by as much as 20% this year.
The NGF also reports there has only been one other year that saw a bigger rise in interest in the sport: In 1997, the year Tiger Woods became a massive sensation.
Family Golf and Learning Center, recognized as a Top 50 Stand Alone Range by the Golf Range Association of America for the last three years, is located at 3717 Tree Court Industrial Boulevard in Kirkwood.
The complex is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. To book lessons, the indoor simulators, group outings, play the par-three course or hit balls, call 636-861-2500.
For more information about Family Golf and Learning Center, go to www.familygolfonline.com.