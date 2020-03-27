A group of Hixson Middle School students have been working to fill the gaps where a government assistance program falls short for families in their school and community.
Prior to the Coronavirus outbreak and closure of school, this dedicated group of nine students gathered at least once a week to put together what they call “Family Fresh Kits” for those in need.
The kits include basic toiletry items and personal hygiene products — shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, hair brushes, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products, razors and diapers.
Why these? Because these items aren’t covered for families or individuals who receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly and commonly known as The Food Stamp Program.
When the students learned these kinds of personal hygiene products were not included in the program, they wanted to do something about it.
“We are working to fill the void that our government has left,” eighth grade student and group member Thomas Sullivan said. “Our government has systems old and new that don’t help care for women and minority groups as much as others.”
Part of the group’s solution is creating an awareness of the problem.
“When we tell people these things aren’t covered, most people say they didn’t know or they had never thought about it,” group member Beckett Mitchell said.
Claire Hurley, who helped start the group, noted a statistic that shocked her — that more 62% of women in St. Louis living below the poverty line don’t have access to feminine hygiene products. Hurley and the students were working to change that by not only collecting feminine hygiene products for the kits, but also placing extra tampons and sanitary pads in girls restrooms at Hixson.
“A lot of people seem to really appreciate those,” she said.
While Hurley knows the kits are helping Hixson Middle School students and families, she said the group is already thinking well beyond the walls of their school. The students have started reaching out to state legislators to get a better understanding of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and learn how they might go about trying to add coverage of personal hygiene products to it.
“People need more than just food — they also need these items,” Hurley said. “We want to make these accessible to everyone.”
In the meantime, the students are trying to make the items accessible to as many people as they can. More than 500 personal hygiene items were collected during a school-wide donation drive for the products in November, but most of those items were packed up and sent home to Hixson families in need over winter break.
In addition to Sullivan, Mitchell and Hurley, fellow eighth-grade group members include Ella Knapp, Claire Miller, Olivia Fisk, Grace Buchheit, Sophia Lamitola and Ava Lamitola.
With their donation supply dwindling and so many families in need, the students had planned to put out a call for more personal hygiene products and ask for donations. Needed items include shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, hair brushes, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products, razors and diapers. Travel-size items are also appreciated.
The social distancing requirements and the shutdown of school in the wake of COVID-19 has halted the group’s effort to collect donations for the time being, but the students hope to resume collecting those items for more kits in the future.
Just because the collection efforts are temporarily on hold doesn’t mean the students have stopped working toward this cause. They’re maintaining contact virtually as a group, with support from parents and school administrators. The students will continue to focus on of how systems are designed to support some, how they can look for gaps in those systems and how they can help change that.
Webster Groves parent Elyssa Sullivan, whose son is part of the group, is working to bridge a connection between the group and the directors of a pilot program called the STL Alliance for Period Supplies, which is an initiative of the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank.
“There is work that is going to need to be ongoing, and the kids are going to pursue those connections as a way forward,” she said.
In the interium, the students would like to encourage people to donate personal hygiene items to Webster-Rock Hill Ministries. For a list of most needed items and how to donate, visit www.wrhm.org.