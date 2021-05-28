Grant’s Farm will open all park amenities to guests beginning Friday, May 28. The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through Aug. 22. Social distancing, local mask-wearing requirements and other safety guidelines will be observed throughout the park to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit for everyone.
Guests can expect to find familiar favorites including tram rides through the park, carousel rides, animal shows, goat feeding, renovated and expanded parakeet feeding, camel rides, Clydesdale Stables, Tier Garten and Hospitality Bar for guests 21 and older.
The first Friday Nights at the Farm also kicks off May 28. Guests can enjoy the experience of the farm into the glow of the evening sky during these special, reservation-only nights.
To help ensure guest safety and avoid crowd congestion, Grant’s Farm has implemented a required-reservations parking policy for 2021. Parking reservations, at a cost of $15, can be made on the park’s website. Visitors can simply go online to reserve a 30-minute arrival-time window between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Eighty reservation spots are available during each 30-minute window. Parking reservations are timed by entry only. Guests can stay as long as they like for the day. Parking reservations for Friday Nights at the Farm begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.
All information regarding parking reservations, show times and group outings can be found at online at grantsfarm.com.