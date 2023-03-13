The drama stays on stage in the Joplin family, as father Joneal and son Jared prepare for their roles in the St. Louis premiere of “Grand Horizons,” presented March 16 to April 2 by Moonstone Theatre Company at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
The pair is thrilled to perform this Tony-nominated play for 12 performances — Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. — after opening the show in January in Cincinnati playing — what else — a father and son.
This is the fifth play Joneal and Jared Joplin have done together, and they love the show so much they just might audition for another go-around when it’s scheduled for Kansas City in the fall. The honest play is an intimate look at the unpredictable and enduring nature of love.
“Playwright Bess Wohl has written about real people with real problems, and the humor is real,” Joneal Joplin said. “They are not perfect people. There are no heroes or villains, no Hallmark ending.”
Jared Joplin praised the play’s witty dialogue and cast.
“The characters are like real life — they talk like a real family. There is overlapping dialogue, and it resonates,” he said.
Joneal Joplin, 84, a local acting legend from Webster Groves, plays Bill, who has been happily married to Nancy for 50 years. But just as they settle into their new retirement home in Florida, she decides she no longer wants to be married. His son, Jared Joplin, portrays Ben, one of the couple’s adult sons who is struggling to cope with the news.
“This was a great opportunity to work with my dad,” said Jared Joplin. “We have respect for each other.”
Cassidy Flynn plays the other son, Brian, as the brothers are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they knew best.
The cast includes Sarah Burke as Nancy, Bridget Bassa as Jess, Carmen Garcia as Carla and William Humphrey as Tommy, “a talented cast of hometown favorites,” according to Sharon Hunter, the founder and producing artistic director of Moonstone Theatre Company.
For Joneal Joplin, “Grand Horizons” is the first time he has performed in St. Louis since before the pandemic, when he played Stephen Hopkins in The Muny’s production of “1776” in 2019. He had been working on “We Are the Levinsons” at the New Jewish Theatre when the pandemic shut everything down in March 2020.
Besides working at The Muny and New Jewish Theatre, Joneal Joplin has been a mainstay at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, where he has performed in more than 100 plays.
He has performed at the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival and the now shuttered Insight Theatre, among others. But he also works in other cities, including Cincinnati, where his son is based.
Jared Joplin lives in Dayton, Ohio, and works at several different theaters, including Cincinnati Shakespeare, Cincinnati in the Park Playhouse and the Ensemble Theatre.
“They have a wonderful arts community,” he said. “You go where there is good work.”
Following in his father’s footsteps wasn’t that hard of a decision, he said. Jared Joplin graduated from the Webster University Conservatory, and has worked in the arts ever since.
“Growing up, it was about getting to know everything in the business, learning from all the people who drew you in,” he said.
Joneal Joplin is happy his son has developed the same love for acting.
“I’m very proud of my family. I love them so much. They bring me so much joy,” he said.
He and his wife of 60 years, Jane, also have a daughter, Jennifer, in the acting business. She lives in Kentucky, and is the director of development at Ensemble Theatre in Cincinnati.
Joneal Joplin arrived in St. Louis in 1972 to portray Slim in “Of Mice and Men” at The Repertory Theatre, and basically never left.
“It was such a wonderful experience, and they kept asking me to be in other productions, and finally they asked me to be part of The Repertory company,” he said.
Joneal Joplin couldn’t say no, and moved to St. Louis. He had grown up in Oklahoma and started teaching. He and his wife eventually moved to New York City, but then found a home here in Webster Groves.
“Webster Groves is one of the greatest places to live on the planet,” he said. “It’s a terrific place to raise children.”
Both of his children graduated from Webster Groves High School.
Both father and son said they are impressed with Moonstone Theatre.
“Sharon’s crew is terrific,” Joneal Joplin said. “We’re very excited about it. It’s starting to grow. I wish nothing but the best for Sharon and Moonstone. She is what the local community needs, and she is a damn good director.”
The experience of live theater is different than other art forms, he added.
“There’s nothing quite like it. You feel the emotions,” Joneal Joplin said.
Son Jared Joplin said he’s excited about performing at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
“I just want to stress how good this show is,” he said. “It’s very identifiable.”
“Grand Horizons” plays in the Strauss Black Box Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., from March 16 to April 2. General admission tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors and $15 for students. Tickets are available at moonstonetheatrecompany.com.