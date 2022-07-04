We are providing families with a warning about the unethical practices of the Webster Groves Soccer Club (WGSC). The club’s director misled our families into believing that after participating as a reserve player, a child would be given first consideration for a primary roster spot. At the end of the season, the coach confirmed our boys would be starters and congratulated them. For reasons unknown, that coach was dismissed (following a hugely successful season) and replaced by someone from outside the club, whose two sons and a friend were made starters. Our 10-year-old-children, who had dutifully completed all the criteria of a reserve players, had their expectations of becoming primary players dashed when the new coach informed them that “there aren’t enough spots for all the boys.” By all appearances, the director recruited the new coach by allowing him to award primary spots to his sons and their friend at the expense of children who had been loyal to the team. To add insult to injury, we were notified so late that it is no longer possible for our children to try out for most other clubs.
The coach responded to our protests by saying: “This is how club sports work. Players need to learn to deal with disappointment.” When asked how he could violate his club’s own written standards, he responded: “Oh, come on!” He then hung up.
The WGSC website states that “players are taught discipline, responsibility, respect, sportsmanship, and honesty.” While one of the lessons of competitive club sports may be to help prepare children for some of life’s inevitable disappointments, it’s not acceptable for a club to treat its own young players in such an underhanded and cruel fashion. For many months, our children dutifully supported their team, only to have WGSC betray them. Understandably, they’re devastated.
Post & Cohoon Families
Webster Groves