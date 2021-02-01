False equivalence is a logical fallacy in which two things are considered to be the same when, in fact, they are not the same, a.k.a the “apples and oranges” fallacy.
A prime example is the false equivalence drawn between the Black Lives Matter events of 2020 and the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, as proposed by Dana Cole in the Jan. 22 Mailbag.
Violence is associated with the BLM movement, but it was central to the insurrection on Jan. 6. Among thousands of BLM demonstrations last summer, the nonprofit Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project found that 95% of them were peaceful — like the June 14 “March for Change” attended by thousands of Webster Groves residents and the mayor.
In contrast, the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was an attempt to physically prevent the certification of the Electoral College vote by Congress — an inherently violent act, a scene of desecration and horror that will live in our national memory forever. More importantly, it was based on the bogus conspiracy theory that the presidential election was fraudulent, a lie propagated by the former president as well as members of Congress.
In contrast, the BLM demonstrations were a response to the pattern of killing of Black people by white officers, which continued a 400-year history of slavery and systemic racism. BLM and the Capitol riot are as different as apples and oranges. Let us hold to what is true and reject lies, conspiracies and the fallacy of false equivalence.
William Howells, Kim Johnson
Dave Mason, Webster Groves