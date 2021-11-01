Sample a wide variety of delicious wine at the Fall Wine Walk in Downtown Kirkwood on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and include a shatterproof and reusable souvenir wine glass. Stroll through historic Downtown Kirkwood, explore fabulous shops and dine in unique restaurants. Plus, enter to win the grand prize wine basket.
Purchase tickets at www.downtownkirkwood.com. Proceeds benefit the St. Louis Area Foodbank. Attendance is limited. Must be at least 21 years old to participate.