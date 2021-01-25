The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis is accepting applications for its interest-free student loan and scholarship/grant programs through April 15, 2021. Qualified students of any age, who are enrolled or plan to enroll in a postsecondary program for 2021-22, can be awarded a renewable, interest-free loan of up to $11,000 annually. Grants vary in amount. Students must meet the following criteria:
Be pursuing a first certificate or degree at an accredited, nonprofit college, university, or technical/trade school
Demonstrate significant financial need
Have earned a high school diploma or GED and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher
Be a permanent resident of the St. Louis metropolitan area, for at least two years prior to application
To be considered for funding for an interest-free loan and/or grant from The Scholarship Foundation, students must complete and submit online the general application, the Foundation’s interest-free loan application, and/or grant application on the St. Louis Graduates’ Scholarship Central website (myscholarshipcentral.org) by April 15, 2021.
The Scholarship Foundation is also hosting free online workshops and grant information sessions. Workshops will aid students and families in successfully navigating the financial aid process and understanding college affordability. Information sessions will explain the grant opportunities to which students may apply. For additional assistance call 314-725-7990 or email info@sfstl.org.
The workshop, Decision-Making: Using Financial Aid Offer Letters to Assess Affordability, is being offered three times and will help students assess and compare financial aid packages and determine next steps. Sessions are offered March 3 and 24 and April 28 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Registration is required for all workshops, which will be held online and are free and open to the public. For more information or to register, go to http://bit.ly/SFSTLworkshops.
To attend a virtual information session about a specific grant opportunity, go to http://bit.ly/SFSTLInfoSessions to learn more and register.
The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, a nonprofit organization founded in 1920, is based upon the conviction that an educated society is essential to a democracy. The Scholarship Foundation provides access to postsecondary education to members of our community who otherwise would not have the financial means to fulfill their educational goals. Annually, 550 students are awarded approximately $5 million in direct financial support in the form of interest- free loans and grants from The Scholarship Foundation. For more information, visit www.sfstl.org.