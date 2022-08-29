Have an amazing autumn and “fall” in love with Steelville and Cherryville, Missouri.
Art lovers will feel right at home in Steelville, where visitors can take in a concert or an art exhibit thanks to the Steelville Arts Council.
Gallery Zeke, 110 E. Main Street, is in its 12th year of operation. Open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gallery Zeke is a venue for displaying and selling artwork, and offers art talks, receptions, poetry readings, musical performances, art classes and short films.
The Meramec Music Theatre, 26 MO-8, brings the best in country music and golden oldies, as well as many special performances throughout the year to Steelville. Audiences can relax in a 600-seat theater while listening to the sounds of upcoming performers Tribute Quartet, Dailey & Vincent, and Greater Vision. For a complete schedule or to purchase tickets, visit www.meramecmusictheatre.com.
Heartland Arts Gifts and Gallery is in its third year and continues to grow its collection of unique handmade gifts. Drop by 303 Main Street Thursday through Sunday for shopping, art classes and more.
Shoppers won’t want to miss several new stores recently opened on Main Street. Pick up locally-sourced meats at The Singing Butcher Shoppe, catch an open mic night at Main Street Music, purchase unique kitchenware at The In and Out Shop, enjoy baked goods and ice cream at Em’s Bakery and Emporium, and cap off an evening with dinner outdoors at The Main Deck, right in the center of town.
For more information and to plan your trip, visit www.steelville.info.
The Great Outdoors
Find a perfect river experience with Bass River Resort, 204 Butts Road, in Steelville. Go kayaking or rafting, ride horseback along the scenic Courtois River, and add a down-home barbecue dinner to your reservation to finish the day off right.
Adventurous types can kick it outdoors on the campgrounds. Those who prefer indoor living can relax in style in cabins that sleep two to 20 guests.
Visit bassresort.com for more information or to book your stay.
Athletic visitors will enjoy the recently-opened Steelville Mountain Bike Trail, which has already drawn bikers from St. Louis and beyond.
Get in tune with your inner outdoorsman at Garrison’s River
Resort, located at 287 Highway TT. The resort offers campgrounds or lodging, an RV park and everything needed for a floating, canoe or kayak trip.
Get there soon for the late fall special on the first two full weekends in September. Experience the fresh green breath of spring with two nights of tent camping, an all-day float trip, breakfast and dinner on Saturday, and breakfast on Sunday for a weekend of fun. Bring a group for the “Float & BBQ” special, with all-day canoeing or rafting followed by a delicious open-pit barbecue meal.
Got a large group? Head down for the “Weekend Splash Combo,” Garrison’s most popular package. It includes two nights of camping, an all-day float trip and an open-pit barbecue dinner, with the option to add breakfast on Saturday or Sunday.
See a complete calendar of events and specials at www.garrisonscampground.com.
Just four miles from Steelville is Gill Ridge Log Cabin Vacation Rentals. Relax and unwind in the country air, located in a peaceful and private wooded country setting. Gill Ridge offers three unique cabins on the property that can be reserved individually for a private getaway or together for a large group adventure.
Visitors can enjoy rest and restoration on the property or take on the adventure of many nearby float streams and other activities. Gill Ridge is located less than a two-minute drive from “Crawford Beach” at Scott’s Ford Meramec River Access, and no more than 25 minutes away from several wineries, restaurants, two golf courses and the world’s largest rocking chair.
Visit hwww.gillridge.com for more information or to book your stay.
Cherryville
Ten miles south of Steelville, at the northern terminus of Route 49, is Cherryville. Located near Mark Twain National Forest, the town was named for cherry trees near the original site.
Relax and unwind at Fair Winds Cabin Resort. Nestled at the foothills of the Ozarks, less than two hours south of St. Louis, the five private cabins spread over 120 acres of woods and creek bed are the perfect secret hideaway to escape the stresses of life.
The tastefully decorated one- and two-bedroom cabins come with fully-equipped kitchens and bathrooms. There’s plenty to do outside of your home-away-from-home, too. Visit Dillard Mill, explore the depths of Onondaga Cave, see the beauties of Maramec Spring Park, go hiking, canoeing and much more.
For more information, visit www.fairwindscabins.com.