Just an hour from downtown St. Louis, nestled in the rolling hills on the bluffs of the Missouri River, Augusta awaits those with a spirit of adventure.
A small town with charm from a bygone era, Augusta has something for everyone — historic sites, wineries, restaurants, antiques, specialty stores, access to the Katy Trail, bed and breakfasts, and more.
Fall in love with fall at the 2021 Augusta Harvest Festival, Sept. 17-18, in the Augusta Town Square, 5577 Walnut St. Enjoy a gourmet picnic, take a ride on a pumpkin wagon, taste port in a historic wine cellar and dance the night away. Visitors can have some spooky fun at the Augusta Halloween Open House on Oct. 31 at the Visitor’s Center.
Noboleis Vineyards
Discover handcrafted wines at Noboleis Vineyards, open every day but Tuesday at 100 Hemsath Road.
Enjoy a flight in the tasting room or experience the Hilltop Pavilion for a stunning view overlooking the vineyards. Visit the pavilion every Saturday and Sunday through October, noon to 4 p.m., to hear local musicians play. Sit on tables and benches spread across the hillside lawn or enjoy the shade beneath Noboleis’ iconic mulberry tree.
Pair one of Noboleis’ award-winning wines with a cheese board, appetizers or a full meal. Sit down for dinner or order a pizza and enjoy a picnic on the lawn.
Join one of Noboleis’ wine clubs for discounts, complimentary tastings, behind-the-scene vineyard tours, wine experiences and educational events.
To learn more about Noboleis Vineyards, visit noboleisvineyards.com.
Washington, Missouri
A short drive from St. Louis is a centuries-old historic settlement in the heart of Missouri wine country.
Experience old-world charm and enjoy a self-guided tour of up to 68 houses, museums, churches and other historic buildings.
Art fans will enjoy a litany of creative agencies, studios and galleries. Whether it’s 2D, 3D or digital artwork, some of the area’s finest artists are on display.
Eat and drink at numerous wineries, breweries and distilleries, or have a meal in one of Downtown Washington’s many delicious restaurants.
Grab a lawn chair and head to the Farmers’ Market, 317 W. Main Street, for Music at the Market on Sept. 9 and Oct. 14. Listen to free live music and purchase food and drinks from a variety of vendors.
In late September, Downtown Washington welcomes handmade artisans and crafters for the 21st annual Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts. From Friday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 26, visit Washington Farmers’ Market, to find soap, jewelry, artwork, clothing, home decor, leather, seasonal items and more. Live music and a food court full of delicious treats awaits.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, bring the kids for an all-ages Halloween-themed Pumpkin Palooza on Main Street between Elm and Cedar. Activities include a giant pumpkin contest, seed spittin’ contest and pumpkin roll, plus costume contest, story time, music and trick-or-treating at downtown shops.
To learn more and plan a trip, visit www.downtownwashmo.org.