Less than two hours from St. Louis is the “Floating Capital of Missouri,” where the Meramec, Huzzah, and Courtois rivers flow nearby. Steelville offers an array of activities and places to explore. Recently opened, Steelville Bike Park covers 28 miles of trails.
Wildwood Springs Lodge celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. With a magnificent setting overlooking the Meramec River Valley, enjoy a classic dining hall serving superb meals and live music.
For more live music, check out Meramec Music Theatre for performances of bluegrass, gospel and country music. Visit meramecmusictheatre.com for a schedule of shows or to purchase tickets.
Art enthusiasts will enjoy Gallery Zeke for an ever-changing showcase of local art. Don’t miss the Quilt Show and Blow It UP! Photography Show, Sept. 1-30. The annual Ozark Pottery Fest runs Nov. 3 through Dec. 16.
Just down the street, Heartland Arts offers a huge collection of work from local artisans.
Steelville also offers an assortment of places to eat and drink. New this year is Judy May’s Artisan Cafe, across the street from Gallery Zeke, offering lunch, dinner, ice cream and other sweets, as well as some novel gift items.
For a throwback from the 1960s, visit Dairy Isle & Grill. Enjoy sundaes, shakes and fast food classics. Rich’s Famous Burgers has a menu loaded with signature made-from-scratch burgers and other American classics. The Spare Rib Inn serves up home-style meals with a country-lovin’ attitude.
Ronni’s Cookie Dough Diner offers safe-to-eat cookie dough in a variety of flavors. Don’t miss more great food and desserts at Cheri’s Sweets n’ Eats, and for freshly-made fudge, check out Creekside Fudge & Gifts.
There’s quality in every cut at the Singing Butcher Shoppe. Pick up some of the finest locally-produced meats.
Relax with a favorite drink on an outdoor deck in the heart of downtown at The Main Deck. Sip handcrafted wines, small batch beers and artisan rums in an idyllic setting overlooking the Meramec River Valley at Peaceful Bend Winery.
Art & Joe offers lattes, espresso and gourmet coffee in a casual setting.
Shoppers will enjoy a wide range of unique shops to explore in Steelville. Start with Lange General Store, for bulk candy, coffee, tea, quilts, toys, clothing and more. Visit In and Out for kitchen tools, personalized gifts and other treasures.
Unique, handmade jewelry at the right price can be found at The Bling Shop Boutique. Bargains for Missions also offers great deals for a good cause. Visit Meramec Florist for beautiful arrangements for any occasion.
Learn more about Steelville at steelville.com or exploresteelville.com.
Reconnect With The River
Find a perfect river experience with Bass River Resort, 204 Butts Road, in Steelville. Go kayaking or rafting, ride horseback along the scenic Courtois River and add a down-home barbecue dinner to finish the day off right.
Don’t miss the backyard BBQ Bash on Sept. 3 or the MOROOTS Music Festival Sept. 21-23.
Adventurous types can kick it outdoors on the campgrounds. Those who prefer indoor living can relax in style in cabins and lodges that sleep up to 20 guests. Visit bassresort.com for more information or to book your stay.
Garrison’s River Resort, located at 287 Highway TT, offers campgrounds or lodging, an RV park and everything needed for a floating, canoe or kayak trip.
Bring a group for the Float & BBQ special, with all-day canoeing or rafting followed by a delicious open-pit barbecue meal including corn on the cob, baked beans, iced tea, potato salad, homemade cobbler and your choice of meat. Bring large groups for the Weekend Splash Combo, Garrison’s most popular package, with a special Labor Day deal. Don’t miss Steelville’s Harvest Festival and Country Fair Rodeo the first week of September.
See a complete calendar of events and specials at garrisonscampground.com.
Relax in Cherryville
Ten miles south of Steelville, at the northern terminus of Route 49, is Cherryville. Located near Mark Twain National Forest, the town was named for cherry trees near the original site.
Relax and unwind at Fair Winds Cabin Resort. Nestled at the foothills of the Ozarks, less than two hours south of St. Louis, the five private cabins spread over 120 acres of woods and creek bed are the perfect secret hideaway to escape the busy stresses of life.
The tastefully decorated one- and two-bedroom cabins come with fully-equipped kitchens and bathrooms. There’s plenty to do outside of your home-away-from-home, too. Visit Dillard Mill, explore the depths of Onondaga Cave, see the beauties of Maramec Spring Park, go hiking, canoeing and more.
For more information, visit fairwindscabins.com or call 573-743-6200.
Cuba: Mural City
Just off Interstate 44 at Exit 208 is Cuba, Missouri. This quaint little town offers some big attractions for a day trip or even a weekend getaway. Located roughly 80 miles southwest of St. Louis, Cuba has earned the moniker “Route 66 Mural City” for its multitude of murals and art installations along the iconic Mother Road. Take a self-guided mural tour or sign up for a group tour at cubamomurals.com.
Experience a larger-than-life Osage Monument at the Cuba Visitor Center honoring the Native American tribe that once lived in the area.
The Crawford County Historical Society & Museum on Smith Street is a step back in time, with displays depicting historical settings including a kitchen and a one-room school house.
Cuba also features a variety of outdoor activities including canoeing, caves, trails, rafting, zip lining, camping and biking.
The Route 66 Cuba Fall Festival takes place Oct. 21 and 22. This special event includes wine and beer tasting with hand-painted glasses, trolley tours, a chili cook-off, a kids area, car show, music, crafts, food and more. And check out Halloween fun at Hood Park on Oct. 21. Christmas in Cuba is magical as well. Don’t miss the holiday parade and tree lighting on Dec. 3.
For more information, visit visitcubamo.com.