There’s plenty to see at the Saint Louis Art Museum in Forest Park this autumn.
Catch the final days of “Catching the Moment: Contemporary Art from the Ted L. and Maryanne Ellison Simmons Collection,” a ticketed exhibit closing on Sept. 11. “Catching the Moment” celebrates the acquisition in 2020 of 833 works of contemporary art assembled by the Simmonses. The collection features a diverse group of more than 40 artists.
Also closing on Sept. 11 is “Liliana Porter: Fox in the Mirror,” a 20-minute video comprised of short vignettes depicting objects coupled with piano scores, solos or choir music.
Beginning in the mid-19th century, Japan was rapidly modernizing and simultaneously adopting many Western modes of artistic expression. “Precious Woods, Pure Enjoyment: Japanese Art from the 19th and 20th Centuries” features works that reflect a range of traditional styles and sources of cultural inspiration that remained strong in Japan during this period of change. This special installation is open until Oct. 30.
“Memory Painting: Helen LaFrance and the American Landscape” is open until Dec. 11. This exhibit showcases the work of self-taught African American artist Helen LaFrance, who used recollections of her hometown in rural Kentucky to create vibrant and intimate paintings that give us a glimpse of her personal experiences and surroundings.
A recently-opened special installation of the work of painter Philip Guston will remain open until April 16, 2023, including the enigmatic painting “Dark Room.”
Learn more at slam.org.