After a well-attended and enjoyable inaugural Fall Harvest Concert in 2018, the Missouri Rounders will be returning to beautiful Walker Lake in Kirkwood Park on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
These five long-time friends and collaborators — Thayne Bradford on fiddle, Charlie Pfeffer on mandolin, Bob Briedenbach on dobro, Vince Corkery on bass and John Higgins on guitar — are some of the most accomplished musicians in the region.
With tight vocal harmonies and brilliant instrumentation, the Missouri Rounders deliver inspired interpretations of bluegrass, country, and Americana classics. The band is comprised of long-admired names on the St. Louis music scene – each band member a true “musician’s musician.”
Bring chairs or blankets and find your favorite spot around the lake. The Oct. 12 event concludes the 2019 Making Music Concert Series in Kirkwood Park, sponsored by the Kirkwood Arts Commission.