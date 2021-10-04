Looking for autumn fun? Don’t miss the Fall Harvest concert at Walker Lake in Kirkwood Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.
With a nostalgic collection of songs, mainly from the 1970s, Rosewood combines acoustic and electric sounds with three-part harmonies to deliver music from artists such as Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Beatles, The Eagles, The Grateful Dead, The Byrds and many more.
The concert is free and open to the public. Remember to bring a blanket or lawn chair. For more information, visit www.kirkwoodmo.org/arts.