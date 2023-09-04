Ballet 314 presents a seasonal mixed bill and fundraising event highlighting the company’s professionalism through contemporary ballet choreography and captivating storytelling.
“Fall Fête: Twisted Tales” comes to the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., on Oct. 21, 2023.
The show will be performed at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Each evening program ticket (6:30 p.m. show) includes seasonal refreshments and one entry to a raffle of choice.
Learn more and purchase tickets at ballet314.org.