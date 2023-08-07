I’ve read with interest the differing perspectives regarding the pro-birth men marching in the July 4 Webster Groves parade. One assumption that some letters avoid and other letters seem to make is that human life is somehow special. This is a faith-based belief. In other faiths, all life forms are sacred.
From a scientific perspective (and remember, science is not a faith), human beings are simply one species among many — all of which are essential for sustaining our biosphere. If we claim to separate church and state, if we claim to welcome all faiths, and if we claim to value community as much as the individual, how do these facts change the discussion?
Nadine Ball
Webster Groves