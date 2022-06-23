Smoldering heat didn’t stop the Webster Groves community from celebrating Juneteenth in Barbre Park last week.
The celebration allowed the city to recognize the contributions of Black business leaders through a plaque unveiling, and continue the legacy of North Webster residents.
Following the plaque’s unveiling came a spirited ensemble performance by The Red and Black Brass Band. The new plaque is dedicated to the Black businesses of Webster Groves and commemorates the volunteer fire department of the North Webster community.
The initiative to create the plaque was led by longtime North Webster resident Katherine DeHart and the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition. The plaque commemorating Black businesses now joins two other plaques in Barbre Park — one commemorating the schools of North Webster and one commemorating the churches.
“We acknowledge our history and legacy of African Americans in the community,” City Manager Marie Peoples said of the Juneteenth celebration held in Barbe Park last Thursday. “African Americans in Webster Groves have quite a history. They have contributed so much of what Webster is today.”
Webster Groves City Council Member Emerson Smith echoed that sentiment, noting the purpose of the gathering and unveiling of the plaque was to honor the contributions of the city’s Black businesses and the history of Black community members of Webster Groves.
“It’s important what our ancestors did to make this happen,” Smith said.
The plaque pays homage to more than 30 Black-owned businesses that helped North Webster establish its sustainable and thriving business community after World War I. Grocery stores, restaurants, doctor offices, beauty and barber shops, funeral homes and more are among the businesses.
The plaque also pays tribute to the North Webster Volunteer Firefighters. A black-and-white photograph of the firefighters stands above a crimson red base where the businesses are listed in white lettering.
Council Member Smith presented a signed copy of the new plaque to the North Webster Neighborhood Coalition, which was received by DeHart.
DeHart, who is 85 years old and was the 2018 recipient of the Webster Groves Citizen of the Year award, has lived in North Webster her whole life. She can recall many of the horrors and injustices of segregation.
DeHart remembers a time when Black residents in Webster were treated in the basement of Barne’s Hospital.She also remembers when the fire department in predominantly white Webster Groves wouldn’t put out the fires of Black-owned homes, forcing North Webster residents to create their own fire department.
“We had no other choice but to take care of ourselves,” DeHart said.
The Barbre Park location has historic significance — it was once the line dividing North Webster, which was predominantly African American, from the predominantly white Webster Groves. DeHart accepted a signed copy of the new sign at the former location of that divide.
DeHart has remained active in the community and was a driving force behind the creation of the new sign.
“I’m very adamant about my community,” she said.
When asked if she sees progress in the Webster Groves community, she said: “Of course ... you can see it already.”
Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Black Independence Day, has been celebrated by African Americans for over 100 years. Last year, it was declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021. The Webster Groves City Council also passed a unanimous proclamation to honor Juneteenth in the city of Webster Groves.
“There were no dissenting votes. It was unanimous, which is incredible,” Council Member Smith said. “It says a lot about the caliber of the council, and the city as a whole, that we quickly adopted Juneteenth.”
Caleb Sprous and Kaelin Triggs are journalism students at Webster University and interns for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.