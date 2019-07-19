Peter Fairbanks, a 2012 Webster Groves High School graduate, has taken his pitching talents to Tampa Bay.
The Texas Rangers on July 3 sent the hard-throwing Fairbanks to Tampa Bay in exchange for infielder prospect Nick Solak.
Fairbanks and his 97 mph fastball were sent to Triple-A Durham. The trade was made for more than just this season. Fairbanks, 25, has a bright future for the Rays as a late-inning relief pitcher. He figures to be in Tampa Bay when teams can expand rosters in September.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Fairbanks overcame his second Tommy John surgery to become a top prospect this season. As a rookie, Fairbanks struggled when he was promoted to Texas on June 9. He compiled an 0-2 record and a 9.35 earned run average in eight appearances, before being sent down to Triple-A Nashville on July 3. He yielded 10 runs, seven walks, four home runs and had 15 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings with the Rangers.
Fairbanks’ major-league debut came in a 9-8 loss to Oakland on June 9 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. With his fastball and 87-mile-per-hour slider, he threw two scoreless innings and allowed no hits, no walks and had three strikeouts. Of his 21 pitches, 17 were for strikes.
Fairbanks rose through the minor-league ranks quickly this season, advancing from Class A to high Double-A and finally Triple-A before being called up to the big leagues. In 24 minor-league games, he compiled a 2-0 record, a 4.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 26 innings.