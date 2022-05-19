The Webster Arts Fair will return to the grounds of Eden Seminary June 3, 4 and 5.
The fair will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 3; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. The fair will take place on the grounds of Eden Theological Seminary at the corner of Bompart and Lockwood avenues in Webster Groves.
Shop pieces of art from artists representing 15 different states, enjoy music from favorite local bands and enjoy a variety of fare from food vendors. There will also be demonstrations and hands-on activities facilitated by community organizations. No pets or coolers are allowed at the fair.
For more information about the fair, a schedule, to see a list of participating artists or sign up to volunteer, visit websterartsfair.com.
Volunteers Needed
The Webster Arts Fair is seeking volunteers to help the event run smoothly.
New and returning volunteers are invited to spend a day with friends and fellow art lovers, receive a complimentary T-shirt, snacks and beverages, and enter for a chance to win an Arts Fair gift certificate at the volunteer reception.
Volunteer shifts are generally three to four hours and there are a variety of jobs available including sales, setup, clean up and parking duties.
Visit tinyurl.com/yfv4zu8f to see what’s available and sign up for a shift.