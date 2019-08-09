In response to Mr. Hoffmann’s comments on property assessments in the Aug. 2-8 Mailbag, it is sad to think we must now pay for a certified appraisal every two years (too late for us this time) in order to receive a fair and equitable assessment from the county.
Whatever happened to legislation grandfathering veterans and retirees on fixed incomes so they can afford to remain in their homes until the end of their lives? Also, just a random thought: could the Stenger administration’s policies have had any influence on Mr. Zimmerman’s office this time around?
Mike and Terri Wise - Rock Hill