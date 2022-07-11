Now that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned and the decision on abortion rights has been returned to the individual states, I’ve been observing the reactions of pro-choice groups. The marching and yelling from mostly young people was expected, but the threats and endangerment of Supreme Court justices was not. Random acts of destruction against pro-life organizations will likely continue, with little condemnation by officials or the media.
All of this seems to be taking place without context. As I think back to the early 1970s, I realize that Roe was the inevitable product of that era. Sexual freedom was demanded and encouraged. The feminist movement made it clear that kids got in the way of self-fulfillment. The ecology movement told us that “overpopulation” of the earth was the greatest danger we faced and abortion was part of the solution. The unborn didn’t have a chance.
Now, as I watch the protests and listen to the activists, I see fear more than rage. Fear that they may have been wrong about a core belief held for decades. Fear that they may be viewed with contempt, like those from the past, who failed to recognize the value of all human life.
Craig Niehaus
Glendale