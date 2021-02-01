I was disappointed to see in last week’s Mailbag that you chose to publish two letters that included misinformation (“Teaching Critical Race Theory Based on Divisiveness” and “Describes Going After Trump as a Hate Crime”) with an “Editor’s Note” at the end of each stating the correct facts.
I believe that if a letter includes factually incorrect information, it shouldn’t be published. Period. I understand there will be a wide variety of opinions and viewpoints in the Letters to the Editor, but facts are facts. Please don’t water down your journalistic integrity — and the reputation of the Webster-Kirkwood Times — by setting this precedent.
I may not always agree with a letter writer’s opinion, but I think it is good for us as a community to share our thoughts and hear each other out. I don’t think it’s appropriate for a newspaper to publish letters with information that is blatantly and factually wrong. It’s a disservice to your journalistic standards and to your readers. To include a note at the end of these letters with the “real” information doesn’t cut it. Please, editors, do better. I think your readers deserve it.
Kim Reiss
Webster Groves