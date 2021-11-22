A full page ad was recently run in the Webster-Kirkwood Times with the headline, “Douglass Hill, Fact vs. Fiction.” As a property owner of the area, I was astonished by how facts crept over into its fiction column and how often fiction and half-truths crept over into its facts column. For example, the ad states that the proposed buildings will be five stories high. It then mentions in an “Oh, by the way” manner that two more levels will be visible from “some vantage points.” Those vantage points, where seven stories will be seen, are the full length of Kirkham Avenue, from Gore Avenue to Rock Hill Road. Those seven stories will also be within a few feet of and hovering over the historic, Old Community Baptist Church.
Under facts, the ad sates that 53.7% of Webster residents favor the development, according to a “scientific poll.” This doesn’t reconcile well with the overwhelming opposition at public meetings. The polling company’s name, Show Me Victories, LLC, seems to say a lot about the poll’s alleged science. For whom was it seeking victory? The polling company’s website promotes its ability to influence public opinion and voters.
The ad states that it’s fiction that the project will create unmanageable traffic and fiction that the study “didn’t account for the railroad tracks.” Then, under facts, the best it can say is that its traffic study shows options exist — and, “professional traffic engineers cannot include unknown intermittent rail traffic.” And the presentation of obfuscations goes on.
Meanwhile, the current property owners in much of the Douglass Hill area have, since 1988, faced city duress, deterring them from improving their properties. That’s when Webster zoned their properties for redevelopment and thus, potential eminent domain. When, if ever, will the current owners, who are not seeking TIFs or tax breaks, regain their freedom to improve their properties without risk of losing their properties and improvements to eminent domain?
Ben Hilliker
Owner of 55 Lincoln St.