Replying to Alex Chosid’s Sept. 20 Mailbag, it’s necessary to make a few points perfectly clear.
Don Corrigan should be thanked for his Sept. 6 cover story where he addressed our group, STL for Safe Technology.
The truth about the harmful effects of wireless technology has been suppressed by the communications industries as early as 1995, when doctors Henry Lai and Narendra Singh, two bioengineers at the University of Washington, published that cell phone frequencies damaged DNA in rats.
Wireless has long been strategized to save the U.S. economy and it has paid industry and government figures very well. In a 2017 report by the Center for Responsive Politics, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt was the third highest benefactor of wireless lobbying money, accepting a reported $1.283 million in campaign contributions from the wireless industry; but every member of the U.S. Congress has also accepted money.
A November 2018 study by the National Toxicology Program reported there was “clear evidence” that cell phone radiation causes cancer; yet, internet trolls and news network spin doctors try to discredit this conclusive study.
STL for Safe Technology’s purpose is to inform the local populace that wireless technology must be used with guidelines. The simplest rule is to keep your distance from devices and turn them off when not in use, but 5G will not allow us to do this.
And that brings me to Alex Chosid’s unfounded personal attack on Dr. Raymond Francis, a guest of our first public event. Dr. Francis is an insightful and intelligent maverick in the field of health and well-being. Mr. Chosid elected to make claims about Dr. Francis and by association, our group, for which Chosid has obviously not examined the facts.
In the case of harmful effects from wireless technology and now, 5G, the facts are wireless radiation can cause harmful health effects. About 5G poles being planted on our streets, local city councils need to tell the U.S. government “no.” If our government officials need a legal precedent, here it is:
On Aug. 9, 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied the FCC order that would have exempted 800,000 or more small cell construction (cell antenna facilities) from historic-preservation review under the National Historic Preservation Act and environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Protecting our health is the most important thing we can do. See more info at www.EHTrust.org.
Kirkwood