As parents of four children in Webster Groves public schools, we highly value a curriculum that emphasizes empathy and critical thinking. We believe that our children will only benefit from education that informs them about historical and structural racism. We strive to help them understand perspectives beyond their own privileged, white experience so that they may become advocates for positive change in the world.
We fully support the Webster Groves School District administration, faculty, and staff in providing truthful and comprehensive resources that fully represent the nuances of our country’s past and present, even if such nuances may, at times, cause our children to feel uncomfortable. Only through an authentic educational lens and the courage to face unpleasant truths may our future leaders be empowered to imagine and to build a world that will truly be better for all people.
Nicole & Eric Post
Webster Groves